UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs panel to look into Noida farmers' woes ahead of Delhi march threat

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered formation of a committee to look into the issues of Gautam Buddh Nagar farmers protesting against the local Noida and Greater Noida authorities, officials said.

The late night announcement comes ahead of local farmers' groups' threat of foot march to Delhi to press for their demands, after a failed attempt to go to Delhi on February 8. The farmers groups are demanding increased compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the local authorities and NTPC in the past.

The committee, to be headed by the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council, will discuss the issues concerning the farmers protesting against the local authorities and then submit its report to the government, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said.