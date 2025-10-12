Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is an infiltrator, should be sent back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said that the BJP has fake statistics. If one is to believe their statistics, they would be lost.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 10:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us