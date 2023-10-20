UP Congress chief hits back at Akhilesh as war words between I.N.D.I.A partners intensifies

The ongoing war of words between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh intensified, indicating a growing chasm between the two members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). UP Congress chief Ajay Rai hit back at SP president Akhilesh Yadav who had accused the grand old party of ‘cheating’ the SP by refusing to leave seats for the SP in the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Akhilesh had, in a veiled manner, accused Rai of having a 'tacit' understanding with the BJP and termed him a 'chirkut' (low-level leader). ''Such leaders (Ajay Rai) have no standing... he doesn't know anything,'' the SP president had said.

Rai, on Friday, hit back saying that one could not expect anything better from Akhilesh, who had "humiliated his father" (late SP patron and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav). "What can you expect from a person who humiliated his own father?" Rai said.