uttar pradesh

UP cop sent to police lines after video shows him wearing vest and towel on duty

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in-charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people's grievances in a vest and a towel.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 05:09 IST

Kaushambi: A sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines after a video showed him wearing a vest and a towel while he was on duty.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in-charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people's grievances in a vest and a towel.

Taking note of this, he has been sent to police lines, he said.

He added that a probe into the matter has been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma.

(Published 07 November 2023, 05:09 IST)
