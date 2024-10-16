Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP man held for spreading rumour on loan waiver scheme, misleading women from self-help groups

The accused allegedly misled women from self-help groups, urging them to default on loans issued by a microfinance network
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 16:24 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshself-help groupsloan waiver scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us