UP: Peacock killed in dog attack in Mirzapur

People working in the fields of Aksauli village in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh tried to rescue the bird and managed to chase the dogs away, but the peacock had suffered serious injuries.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 16:05 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 16:05 IST
