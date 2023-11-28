UP temple 'purified' with Ganga water after Muslim MLA's visit

Hindu outfit members and civic officials sprinkled water from River Ganga (believed to be holy) on a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Monday, attempting to 'purify' it, a day after a Muslim lawmaker was at the shrine, as per the police.

Saiyada Khatoon, a Samajwadi Party legislator from Domariaganj said she was invited by the Samya Mata Temple administration to attend the event in Balwa village on Sunday.

However, after the Ram Katha event, the chairman of the local panchayat along with members of Hindu organisations visited the temple on Monday, sprinkled water from Ganga, recited the Hanuman Chalisa, and shouted slogans against the SP leader, The Hindustan Times reported the police say.