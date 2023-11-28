UP temple 'purified' with Ganga water after Muslim MLA's visit

Hindu outfit members and civic officials sprinkled water from River Ganga (believed to be holy) on a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Monday, attempting to 'purify' it, a day after a Muslim lawmaker was at the shrine, as per the police.
Saiyada Khatoon, a Samajwadi Party legislator from Domariaganj said she was invited by the Samya Mata Temple administration to attend the event in Balwa village on Sunday.
However, after the Ram Katha event, the chairman of the local panchayat along with members of Hindu organisations visited the temple on Monday, sprinkled water from Ganga, recited the Hanuman Chalisa, and shouted slogans against the SP leader, The Hindustan Times reported the police say.
Dharmaraj Verma, chairman, Barhni Chafa Nagar panchayat said Samya Mata Mandir is a centre of faith for devotees. "People throng the temple with dedication that was disrespected by the local MLA. She is non-vegetarian and her visit affected the sanctity of the place."
The chairman added he'd sprinkled the water to 'purify' the site.
The police took note of the matter and said a team is patrolling the area to avoid chances of a confrontation. Cops added they are yet to receive any complaint regarding the incident.
Khatoon, meanwhile, said, "I respect all religions. Moreover, I am a public representative. Be it a temple or a mosque, I will surely go there if I am invited."
This is not the first such incident in UP. In 2018, a temple in Hamirpur was purified with Ganga water after a Dalit woman lawmaker from the BJP entered.