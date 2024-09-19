UP to tag stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes to prevent road accidents

Lucknow: Faced with rising incidents of road mishaps caused by the stray cattle, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to tag the stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes so that they may be visible at night to the drivers from a distance and prevent collisions.
According to the sources in the state animal husbandry department, the fluorescent tapes of different colours would be fitted on the horns and necks of the stray cattle and would be illuminated by the headlights of the speeding vehicles at night.
Sources said that the animal husbandry department had entrusted the work of tagging the stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes in small and big towns. ‘’The work of tagging the stray cattle with such reflectors has already started by the officials in their respective areas,’’ said an official of the department here.
The official said that the scheme would be implemented initially in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and some other towns as a pilot project. ‘’It will be expanded to the rural areas and other small and bigger towns after it is found to be successful,’’ he added.
The official said that very soon fluorescent reflectors would be distributed in the areas which were prone to road accidents owing to collisions with the stray cattle. ‘’These tapes will be of red, white and yellow colours,’’ said the official.
Sources said that the scheme was launched following a request from the transport department. ‘’The objective of the scheme is to make the roads safer for both the travellers and the cattle,’’ he added.
According to the 2019 census there were around 11.84 lakh stray cattle in the state in 2019. Currently this number stood at around 15 lakh of which around 12 lakh were in different shelters. The state government also pays those who set up such shelters for the stray cattle.
Published 19 September 2024, 13:39 IST