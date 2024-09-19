UP to tag stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes to prevent road accidents

Lucknow: Faced with rising incidents of road mishaps caused by the stray cattle, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to tag the stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes so that they may be visible at night to the drivers from a distance and prevent collisions.

According to the sources in the state animal husbandry department, the fluorescent tapes of different colours would be fitted on the horns and necks of the stray cattle and would be illuminated by the headlights of the speeding vehicles at night.

Sources said that the animal husbandry department had entrusted the work of tagging the stray cattle with fluorescent reflector tapes in small and big towns. ‘’The work of tagging the stray cattle with such reflectors has already started by the officials in their respective areas,’’ said an official of the department here.