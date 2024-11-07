Home
UP: Two burnt alive in truck collision in Fatehpur

Vinay Shukla (35), the driver of one of the trucks, and his helper, Ramraj Yadav (23), were burnt alive in the blaze. The occupants of the other truck managed to jump out before the fire spread.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 11:35 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 11:35 IST
