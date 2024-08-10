UP woman bludgeons husband to death, removes brain matter after he demands non-veg food in 'sawan': Report

When she refused to cook non-veg food, an enraged Pal under the influence of alcohol beat his wife after which she attacked him leading to his death.

“My mother was suffering from psychosis and was under treatment. She often skipped her medication, which could have triggered a panic attack," their son told the publication.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against the women and have taken her into custody.

"Her actions even after her husband's death indicate possible psychiatric issues. We will consult with doctors about her condition and proceed according to guidelines," TOI quoted SP city Sanjay Kumar as saying.