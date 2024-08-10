UP woman bludgeons husband to death, removes brain matter after he demands non-veg food in 'sawan': Report

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly killed her husband by repeatedly smashing his head with a brick after which she proceeded to remove his brain matter with her fingers in the presence of a sub-inspector on August 9.
The incident took place after the woman had a quarrel with her 42-year-old husband over non-vegetarian food, as per a report in The Times of India.
Satya Pal had been married for around 20 years and was fond of eating non-veg food had demanded it even after his wife refused due to the ongoing 'sawan' month.
Hindus, especially devotees of Lord Shiva observe the holy month of 'sawan' by eating only vegetarian meals and fasting on Mondays.
When she refused to cook non-veg food, an enraged Pal under the influence of alcohol beat his wife after which she attacked him leading to his death.
“My mother was suffering from psychosis and was under treatment. She often skipped her medication, which could have triggered a panic attack," their son told the publication.
Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against the women and have taken her into custody.
"Her actions even after her husband's death indicate possible psychiatric issues. We will consult with doctors about her condition and proceed according to guidelines," TOI quoted SP city Sanjay Kumar as saying.
Published 10 August 2024, 09:15 IST