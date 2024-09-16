UP woman files for divorce as husband doesn't bathe daily: Report

Divorce is a common phenomenon these days. Reasons for separation among married couples range from loss of love and/or adultery to emotional abuse, domestic violence, etc. However, recent times have seen many couples separate over bizarre reasons and circumstances.

Take the case of this Agra woman who sought divorce just 40 days after marrying her new husband. Why? She said that he doesn't take a bathe every day, and she could not continue living with a man who maintains such poor hygiene, according to India Today.

The woman said that her husband bathes only once or twice a month, which leaves him with an unpleasant body odour. The husband himself confirmed the same, adding that he sprinkles some gangajal on his body once a week too.

The husband added that he did bathe 6 times in the 40 days the couple lived together. However, the woman was left unsatisfied with the situation and returned to her parent's home.