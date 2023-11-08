UP woman gets lifer for setting husband on fire due to 'dark complexion'

While being in critical condition in hospital for a few hours, Satyaveer named his wife as the murderer in his dying statement to the police. In his statement, the deceased also mentioned that his wife used to threaten him about setting him ablaze if he did not give her a divorce.

Premshree was arrested after Satyaveer's brother filed an FIR. In his statement, the deceased had said: "I took my wife to her parental house a day before, where my in-laws told me that she doesn't like me and wants to leave me. I returned home the same night. The next morning, I was sleeping at home when my wife set me on fire. My wife never liked me since we got married because of my looks and often quarreled with me. She said my complexion was dark and that I should leave her, or else she would set me ablaze. Today, she acted on that threat..."

Although Premshree claimed she was innocent and that she had tried to save her husband, the court found inconsistency in her statements. Also, 10 witnesses testified against Premshree. She was given life imprisonment four years after the crime.

While she told the media that she was framed by her in-laws due to property dispute, Satyaveer's father Mahendra Singh expressed satisfaction at the court's verdict.