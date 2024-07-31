Uttar Pradesh advocate shot at home by bike-borne assailants pretending to meet him for work

Police have formed three teams to identify and arrest the assailants.

According to police, Kanishk Mehrotra (65) was shot at his house here in the Kotwali police station area on Tuesday night. He was rushed to hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries.

SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, "Two assailants came on a motorcycle to the house of Kanishk Mehrotra. They met him on the pretext of some legal work and shot him. Mehrotra was taken to a hospital in Lucknow where he succumbed to his injuries."