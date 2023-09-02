Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA seeks to enact specific law to check desecration of religious books

Citing that there was no specific legal provision to check such criminal contempt and desecration, he said few existing sections like 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295 (injuring it defining the place of worship) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC do not carry proportionate quantum of punishment as compared to the "harm that is caused to the community at large" by such acts.