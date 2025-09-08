<p>Etah, Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput's sister, has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, Reena Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and threatened to kill her.</p>.<p>She claims that on Sunday afternoon, while she was bathing in the bathroom, her brother-in-law, Girish, and father-in-law, Laxman Singh, attempted to record a video of her through the window.</p>.<p>When she objected, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted, Singh said in her complaint.</p>.‘UP’s students get police batons, not jobs’: TMC attacks BJP as 31,000 outsiders sit for West Bengal teacher test.<p>Singh claims that her father-in-law took out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, "I will shoot you." She claimed that he also hit her with a stick.</p>.<p>She further alleged that her brother-in-law, Rajesh, attacked her with a sharp knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish also attacked her with an iron rod.</p>.<p>In her written complaint to the police, Singh said that she continues to receive threats even after the assault.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, said that an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish based on the complaint.</p>.<p>"The matter is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said. </p>