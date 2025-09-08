Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP's sister says filmed by in-laws while bathing, alleges assault after objection

She claims that on Sunday afternoon, while she was bathing in the bathroom, her brother-in-law, Girish, and father-in-law, Laxman Singh, attempted to record a video of her through the window.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 00:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 00:08 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAssault

Follow us on :

Follow Us