Uttar Pradesh: Body of woman lawyer who went missing found in mutilated condition in Kasganj canal

Lucknow: Amid the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, a woman lawyer's mutilated body was found floating in a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.

Police sources said that there were no clothes on her body, which also bore several injury marks. An attempt was made to prevent recognition of the body by trying to disfigure her face, they said.

Sources said that the lawyer, who practiced in the Kasganj district court, had gone missing on Tuesday. Her husband said that she had left for the court on Tuesday morning but did not return. Her scooter was found parked near the court. Her husband said that she had gone to meet someone in the court.

The husband alleged that she might have been kidnapped and murdered and her body was dumped in the canal.