Uttar Pradesh: Body of woman lawyer who went missing found in mutilated condition in Kasganj canal

Lucknow: Amid the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, a woman lawyer's mutilated body was found floating in a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.
Police sources said that there were no clothes on her body, which also bore several injury marks. An attempt was made to prevent recognition of the body by trying to disfigure her face, they said.
Sources said that the lawyer, who practiced in the Kasganj district court, had gone missing on Tuesday. Her husband said that she had left for the court on Tuesday morning but did not return. Her scooter was found parked near the court. Her husband said that she had gone to meet someone in the court.
The husband alleged that she might have been kidnapped and murdered and her body was dumped in the canal.
A missing report was lodged and a search was launched by the police. On Wednesday night, a local villager informed the police that the body of a woman had washed ashore in the Hazara Canal.
A large number of lawyers also reached the spot and raised slogans demanding arrest of the perpetrator.
Police officials said that a case was registered in this regard and the matter was being investigated. The district bar association also gave call for a strike in protest against the killing. The lawyers also held demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the district authorities demanding a compensation of Rs one crore for the family of the victim.
Police said that the postmortem would be conducted by a panel of doctors and would also be videographed. The police officials said that cause of death could only be ascertained after the autopsy.
Published 05 September 2024, 13:49 IST