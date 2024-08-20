Uttar Pradesh court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in 23-year-old case

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in a 23 year old case and directed the police to produce him before the court on August 28.
The MP/MLA court in Sultanpur passed the order after Singh, who had been sentenced to three month's imprisonment in a case which had been lodged against him in 2011 for staging demonstration and blocking roads in protest against erratic power supply without permission, failed to surrender before the court after he failed to get any relief from the higher court where he had appealed against the judgement.
The then special judge MP/MLA court Yogesh Yadav had pronounced his verdict against Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesman Anoop Sanda and some others in January 2023. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 1500 each on the accused persons.
Singh and others then appealed against the sentence in the special MP/MLA court but their appeal was rejected on August six. All of them were asked to surrender before the court on August nine but they failed to surrender.
Singh and others moved the high court seeking a stay on the sentence but as on date the HC has not given them any relief. Their petition was still pending in the high court.
On Tuesday the lawyers for Singh and others pleaded before the MP/MLA court to stay the sentence till the disposal of their petitions in the high court but their pleas were rejected by the court.
Singh and others had again moved the MP/MLA court seeking more time for surrendering before the court but their applications were rejected again and they were ordered to surrender before the court on August 20.
Since they failed to surrender on the date, the court directed the police to arrest them and produce before the court on August 28.
