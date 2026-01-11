Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government plans to introduce regular Tamil classes in schools, colleges

The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNarendra ModiTamil

Follow us on :

Follow Us