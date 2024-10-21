Home
uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh man calls carpet weaver 'jinxed', booked for preventing him from getting work

The carpet weaver has alleged that whenever he goes to work, the accused either personally arrives or sends someone to malign him and advises owners not to hire him.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 06:25 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 06:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrending

