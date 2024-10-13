Uttar Pradesh man shot dead in fight over music during religious procession

<p>Bahraich (UP): A 22-year-old youth died of a gunshot wound he suffered Sunday during a communal face-off in a village here over playing of music during a procession.</p>.<p>Around half dozen more people were injured in the stone pelting and firing, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place when the procession was passing through Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.</p>.Man shot dead in UP's Sultanpur, cops suspect poll rivalry led to killing.<p>Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking in the procession, was shot.</p>.<p>He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.</p>.<p>The area was animated with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.</p>.<p>Police was deployed in the area and some senior administrative and police officers were present at the crime scene.</p>