Uttar Pradesh man shot dead in fight over music during religious procession

Around half dozen more people were injured in the stone pelting and firing.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 16:59 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 16:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshShootingCrimeStone peltingfiringDurga Pujashot deadcommunal tension

