Uttar Pradesh mandates display of eatery owners' names after incidents of ‘spitting, urinating’ on food, juices

Lucknow: In an apparent bid to prevent alleged incidents of mixing of urine in fruit juices and spitting on ‘roti’ (chapati) in different parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed that the dhabas, eateries and other restaurants must display the names of the owners, managers and others prominently.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also directed that a statewide campaign be launched to check all such eateries and conduct police verification of the persons working there. ‘’This process should be started immediately by joint teams of the police, food safety and drug administration and the local officials,’’ he said.

According to the official sources here, the directives of the chief minister came at a high level meeting with senior officials here.