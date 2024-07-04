Uttar Pradesh police enter Hathras preacher's Mainpuri ashram to check security, say he is not there

"There were 50-60 sevadars (volunteers), including women, inside the ashram," he said.

Asked whether 'Satsang' preacher Bhole Baba is inside the ashram or not, the police officer said, "He (Baba) was neither there yesterday nor today."

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Rahul Mithas said the preacher was not seen in his ashram.

Asked why police personnel entered the ashram, he said, "We are not here for a probe. We are here to check security."

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy, also looking into the possibility that a "conspiracy" was behind the stampede. The panel will submit its report in two months.