Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh police’s 'unprecedented' guard of honour for Taliban’s Muttaqi raises eyebrows over government’s stance

CM Yogi Adityanath has frequently accused political opponents, notably the Samajwadi Party, for 'shamelessly supporting' the Taliban
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 09:28 IST
India NewsTalibanUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi AdityanathGuard of Honour

Follow us on :

Follow Us