Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich plagued by wolf attacks, 9-year-old among two injured

Bahraich: A 9-year-old boy among two was injured in separate incidents of attack by a wolf here, police said on Sunday.

The first incident took place in Pure Dildarsingh village on Saturday night when Paras (9) was sleeping outside his house and a wolf attacked him, said Divisional Commissioner Shashibhushan Lal Shushil.

In another incident, in Dariakutti in Maikupur Gram Sabha around 4 am, Punnilal (55), who was sleeping outside, was also attacked by a wolf, Sushil said.