Varanasi court bans media coverage of ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Lawyer for the Muslim petitioners, Mumtaz Ahmed had said that a section of the media had been ''spreading rumours'' that ''idols, trident and pitcher'' had been found in the cellar of the mosque during the ASI survey. ''We will disassociate ourselves with the survey if these rumours are not checked,'' Ahmed had said.

The scientific survey of the Mosque premises began again in Varanasi last week after the Allahabad High Court rejected the petition filed by the Muslim litigants seeking a stay on the Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The premises have been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ayodhya's Ram Temple case.

The Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the Mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.