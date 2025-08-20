Menu
Varanasi court orders FIR against Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, three others

The complainant Vishal Singh's counsel, Ashish Singh alleged that his client was duped in the name of investment in the 2018 film "Boss".
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 07:21 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 07:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiHigh CourtFIR

