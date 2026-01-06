Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

EC illegally using mobile apps developed by BJP’s IT cell to conduct SIR, alleges Mamata Banerjee

“The EC is making use of mobile apps developed by the BJP’s IT cell for the exercise. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot go on,” the chief minister alleged.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us