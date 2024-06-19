Varanasi visit: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here and sought the deity's blessings in his first visit to his constituency after the Lok Sabha polls.
After offering prayers at the temple, Modi reached Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, also known as Sigra stadium, and inspected the indoor sports complex, officials said.
Before visiting the temple, Modi addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and participated in the Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.
At the Kashi Vishwanath temple, chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the pooja amid chanting of mantras.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister at the temple. The chief minister also presented a souvenir to Modi.
In a post on X in Hindi, Modi said," I prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the progress of India and the prosperity of 140 crore Indians. May the blessings of mahadev always remain upon us and may everyone be happy and healthy." "I prayed to Baba for the happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of all citizens," he said. Officials said that in a bid to boost the sports talent of Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi has gifted Sigra stadium to Varanasi.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Reviewed the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi. This stadium and sports complex will greatly help the youth of Kashi." Modi also shared some photographs of his visit to the stadium. CM Adityanath was also with him during the inspection.
Prime Minister Modi will stay at the Banaras Locomotive Works' guesthouse for the night, officials said.
Published 18 June 2024, 19:08 IST