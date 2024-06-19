Varanasi visit: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

In a post on X in Hindi, Modi said," I prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the progress of India and the prosperity of 140 crore Indians. May the blessings of mahadev always remain upon us and may everyone be happy and healthy." "I prayed to Baba for the happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of all citizens," he said. Officials said that in a bid to boost the sports talent of Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi has gifted Sigra stadium to Varanasi.