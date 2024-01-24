VIPs asked not to visit Ayodhya for 10 days, Devotees allowed darshan in groups

''The devotees are being sent into the sanctum sanctorum in groups....there is no chaos today,'' said a senior district official in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police law and order Prashant Kumar, who was rushed to Ayodhya on Tuesday in view of the heavy rush of the devotees, said that the darshan was being carried out smoothly.

He said that eight thousand security personnel were deployed in and around the Temple to ensure that the devotees did not face any problems in having darshan.

Sources said that the rush of devotees was likely to continue for the next few days and thereafter the situation could become normal.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to make sure that all the devotees are able to have darshan at the Ram Temple without any difficulty. He also directed them to make adequate arrangements to enable the devotees, who had visited the Ram Temple, to leave Ayodhya.

An estimated five lakh devotees had darshan at the Ram Temple on Tuesday triggering chaos. The authorities suspended all bus services to Ayodhya and also closed the roads and highways leading to the temple town.

The idol of Ram Lala was consecrated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony attended by around eight thousand people, including top personalities from Bollywood, industry, cricketers and other walks of life.