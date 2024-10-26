Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in Meerut

<p>Meerut, UP: A man with over a dozen criminal cases against him was arrested following a police encounter in which he was shot in the leg, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Police had been on the look out for Shadab alias Chuha who is a wanted criminal under the the Gangster Act and had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, cops from the Lisadi Gate police station was checking "suspicious people and vehicles" near Charkhamba Tiraha in Meerut.</p>.Man stabbed to death, friend found dead on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.<p>During the checking, an attempt was made to stop a bike rider, but he started tried to flee and fired at the police team. Police fired back in self-defense and he was shot in the leg, they said.</p>.<p>He was arrested and later during interrogation, he identified as Shadab alias Chuha. Police recovered a .315 bore pistol, empty cartridges and a motorcycle from his possession.</p>.<p>According to a police spokesperson, Shadab has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. </p>