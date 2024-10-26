Home
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in Meerut

Police had been on the look out for Shadab alias Chuha who is a wanted criminal under the the Gangster Act and had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:47 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 09:47 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMeerut

