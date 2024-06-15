Watch | Kanpur mayor gets annoyed over drain cleaning during meeting, throws file at engineer

A video of the Kanpur mayor, Pramila Pandey has gone viral where she is seen losing her temper while presiding over a meeting with her subordinate officials over an issue of drain cleaning. The mayor, as seen in the video, is seen losing her cool at an official showing her a file, which she then goes on to throw at him, missing him by inches.
The incident took place during a meeting of the Engineering department at the Municipal Corporation headquarters where Pandey was attending a meeting regarding the cleanliness of drainage systems and other related matters.
According to a report by Economic Times, the official had claimed that cleaning had started in March, however Pandey rebuked the engineer, saying that she was being misled by him and that the work did not begin until May.
Pandey had reportedly sought answers from the officers in the meeting about other monsoon-related drainage work in the area too and some of the answers were unsatisfactory, leading to a possible build-up of frustration at the progress of the work.
Pandey in her defence later told ANI, "The drain cleaning was ordered two months before the rains but the drains have not been cleaned yet. They are saying that the drain cleaning will not be possible until the encroachment is removed."
She added, "The way the officers were saying that 90 per cent of the work had been done, I don't think it would have happened. This is why I threw the file."
Published 15 June 2024, 14:21 IST