Watch | Kanpur mayor gets annoyed over drain cleaning during meeting, throws file at engineer

According to a report by Economic Times, the official had claimed that cleaning had started in March, however Pandey rebuked the engineer, saying that she was being misled by him and that the work did not begin until May.

Pandey had reportedly sought answers from the officers in the meeting about other monsoon-related drainage work in the area too and some of the answers were unsatisfactory, leading to a possible build-up of frustration at the progress of the work.

Pandey in her defence later told ANI, "The drain cleaning was ordered two months before the rains but the drains have not been cleaned yet. They are saying that the drain cleaning will not be possible until the encroachment is removed."

She added, "The way the officers were saying that 90 per cent of the work had been done, I don't think it would have happened. This is why I threw the file."