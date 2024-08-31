WATCH | Woman alleges heckling by BJP workers aboard Vande Bharat train newly-flagged off by PM Modi

"They heckled and pushed us, I even hurt myself at one place. We are also connected with the BJP but they can't use the train as their personal property. This gives a bad name to the party," her companion said.

Mohamed who shared the video on her X handle called the incident 'completely unacceptable.' "The train is public property, not a personal or BJP asset," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday three new Vande Bharat trains connecting Meerut with Lucknow, Madurai with Bengaluru and Chennai with Nagercoil.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony via video conference, Modi said faster growth of southern states is key to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.