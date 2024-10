'We fulfilled our promise, now it's Ayodhya's turn': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's subtle message ahead of polls

Adityanath’s remarks assume significance as they came after his party’s humiliating defeat from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat (Ayodhya is part of Faizabad parliamentary constituency) in the recent general elections and ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and bypolls in several seats.