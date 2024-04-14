Welfare of poor never on their agenda: Adityanath slams Congress, SP, BSP

At an election meeting in Bijnor in support of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, Adityanath asserted that his government has acted tough against criminals and said, "Today there is no curfew or riot in Uttar Pradesh. Everything is fine here."

The chief minister said every person in Moradabad is safe because the governments at the Centre and state care about their interests. 'When we make a good decision, we get good results. When we make a bad decision, we suffer its consequences,' he stressed.