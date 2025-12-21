Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Why BJP has picked a Kurmi leader, Pankaj Chaudhary, to lead the party in Uttar Pradesh

After Sanotsh Gangwar’s appointment as the Governor of Jharkhand, the BJP was left with no senior Kurmi leader; Chaudhary’s anointment is expected to fill that gap.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 04:18 IST
BJPUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsCaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us