Failure to take care of husband's parents not cruelty: Allahabad HC

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has said that mere failure to take care of husband's aged parents by the wife is not cruelty.

A division bench comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh made the observation while dismissing a petition challenging the decision of the lower court refusing to grant him divorce from his wife on the ground of cruelty.

‘’Mere failure to take care of aged parents of a spouse that too when the spouse had chosen to live away from his matrimonial home, may never amount to cruelty. What exact situation may prevail in each household is not for the Court to examine in detail or to lay down any law or principle in that regard,’’ the bench said in its verdict recently.

‘’Suffice to note that cruelty, though available as a ground for dissolution of marriage, there is no straight jacket formula to establish the same,’’ the court said.