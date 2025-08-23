<p>A woman died after she was allegedly beaten up and burned alive by her in-laws on Thursday in Greater Noida. Her husband has been arrested while a hunt is on to nab others, police said on Saturday.</p><p>The woman's elder sister—who filed the complaint— was married into the same family. She said both she and her sister were being tortured and harassed by their in-laws for dowry. </p><p>The victim's sister claimed that the family was demanding a sum of Rs 36 lakh.</p>.Merely crying of woman cannot make out case of dowry harassment: Delhi HC.<p>“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter),” said the victim's son (aged around six) who witnessed the incident that happened on Thursday night.</p><p>Two videos of the horrifying incident are making rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, a man and woman can be seen assaulting the victim and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other video shows the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.</p><p>According to the victim's sister Kanchan, her sister Nikki got married into the family in 2016 in Greater Noida's Sirsa. But just six months later, the in-laws started harassing her and began demanding dowry. </p><p>Kanchan told media that she too was assaulted on the night of the incident. </p><p>"We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. </p><p>"They told me, 'We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again'. I was hit several times and I was not in my senses the entire day," she said. </p>.<p>Kanchan recalled that the same evening they brutally assaulted her sister in front her and Nikki's son. She said they threw some liquid on Nikki and set her ablaze. </p><p>"I tried to save her but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious...I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she said.</p>.<p>Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said, "On August 21, we received a call from Fortis Hospital informing us that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital."</p><p>Kanchan further said that their in-laws wanted her sister to go away so that Vipin can be remarried. “They slapped me. I was injured… unconscious the entire day.”</p><p>The Additional DCP said that a case has been registered and the post-mortem was conducted.</p><p>“The family performed the last rites of the woman. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's sister, a case was registered against the victim's husband and his family at Kasna Police Station," he added.</p><p>"Vipin has been arrested and teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining accused. They will be arrested soon," the officer said.</p><p>Nikki was married to Vipin in 2016 and the couple has a son.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>