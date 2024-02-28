Woman delivers baby at busy road in Greater Noida, two nurses come to help

Nurse Devi said she was going for duty from Kasna. As soon as she got out of the auto at Pari Chowk, she saw the woman lying on the road, and her husband was pleading for help from the people.

'As soon as I reached there, the woman was suffering from labour pain. I called my fellow nurse Jyoti, she was also leaving for duty and she also came soon. We told people that we nurses are from Sharda Hospital. First, we covered the woman with her shawl with the help of a woman, after that, we both got the woman given a normal delivery,' Renu said.

'After the delivery, we wrapped the child in his jacket and booked an auto and started going to the hospital. The woman in the auto started feeling pain due to shock but we woke her up and got her admitted to the hospital,' she added.

Dr. Ruchi Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Gynecology Department, Sharda Hospital said the nurses called the hospital after delivery.