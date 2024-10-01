Home
Woman killed after being hit by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:14 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:14 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSaharanpur

