Woman killed after being hit by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur, UP: A 50-year-old woman died after being hit by a private bus on the state highway here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Meghrajpur village, police said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain on Tuesday said that late on Monday evening, Santosh reached her village in a private bus. When she was getting off, the bus driver started the vehicle and hit her. She died on the spot.</p>.<p>When the locals saw her, they raised an alarm and informed the police. However, by the time police reached the spot, the driver had fled, Jain said.</p>.<p>Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, Jain added. </p>