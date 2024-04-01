Woman offers ₹50,000 as bounty to murder estranged husband on WhatsApp status, UP police lodges FIR

The man, a resident of Bah area in the district, got married to the woman two years back. However, the woman soon started living with her parents following some marital disputes barely five months after the wedding took place.

The woman had also filed a case in a family court in MP's Bhind and the husband alleged that he was threatened with serious consequences if he did not agree to a divorce when he had gone to attend the court hearing in Bhind a few months back. He also claimed that his wife was having an 'affair' with some other man and that she wanted to divorce him and marry her 'lover'.

Reports said that the police were investigating the matter after a complaint was lodged by the husband. A case has been registered under the IT Act 2008, said a police official in Agra.