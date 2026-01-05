<p>Noida: A court here sent a 22-year-old woman to 14 days of judicial custody on Monday, a day after she allegedly stabbed her live-in partner, a South Korean national, to death in Greater Noida, police said.</p><p>The incident took place on Sunday night in a residential society in Sector 150. The deceased, identified as Duck Hee Yuh (46), worked as a branch manager with a private firm in Greater Noida, they said.</p><p>Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar said police received a memo from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital stating that a foreign national had been brought dead.</p><p>"Police reached the hospital and initiated an inquiry. It was found that the deceased was in a live-in relationship with a woman identified as Lunjeana Pamai, a native of Manipur, for about the past two years," Kumar told PTI.</p><p>According to the police, frequent quarrels between the couple, largely over the man's drinking habits, had led to tension.</p><p>"There used to be regular arguments between them. In the early hours of Sunday, the dispute escalated, during which the woman allegedly attacked him with a knife, leaving him critically injured. He later died," the Additional DCP said.</p>.Bombay High Court pulls up BMC chief for requisitioning court staff for election duty.<p>"The woman was arrested on Sunday after a case was registered at Knowledge Park police station and was presented before the court today," he added.</p><p>Kumar said the local has remanded the woman to 14 days of judicial custody.</p><p>The police said the woman, who is currently not employed, had taken Yuh to the hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead.</p><p>The body was sent for post-mortem after completion of legal formalities.</p><p>The officials further said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had met the deceased at a party about two years ago, following which they started living together in a live-in relationship. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.</p>