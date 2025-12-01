Menu
Woman's body gnawed by insects at Jhansi medical college mortuary, action against three

On Sunday, her brother Saksham Patel said he had paid money the day earlier to keep the body in the mortuary's deep freezer.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 09:10 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 09:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshJhansi

