Yogi Adityanath inducts 4 new ministers in his cabinet; RLD, SBSP get berth

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday expanded its cabinet with the induction of four new ministers, including Anil Kumar from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which joined the NDA recently and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Two others, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma, both from BJP, were also took oath as minister.

All the four new ministers were administered oath of secrecy by state governor Anandi Ben Patel at Rajbhavan in a ceremony attended by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues.

Contrary to the speculations, none of the seven SP rebel MLAs, who had cross voted during the recently held Rajya Sabha polls, could make into the ministry.