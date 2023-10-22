JOIN US
Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Chhoti Devkali temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered prayers at Chhoti Devkali temple on the second day of his visit to the city, according to an official statement.

Adityanath reached Maniram Das Chhawni where he enquired about the health and well-being of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and also honoured him by presenting an angvastra, it said.

The chief minister also met Gyanmati Mata and asked about her well-being at Shri Digambar Jain Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Cabinet minister of the state government and minister in-charge of Ayodhya, Surya Pratap Shahi, were present on the occasion.

