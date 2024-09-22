Yogi has eyes on upcoming 'mini' Assembly poll to silence detractors

Throughout the election campaign in the state, Adityanath had aggressively talked about Hindutva, the Ram Temple and "Muslim appeasement" in his style to corner the rivals. He addressed around 170 election meetings across the state besides campaigning in other parts of the country. He was one of the most sought-after campaign figures deployed by the saffron camp. Modi heaped praise on Adityanath in his rallies and patted him for "cracking down" on criminals and "restoring the glory" of Hindu religious places in the state.