Youths of Ayodhya all set to grab boom in job opportunities post-Ram temple opening

Labour and Employment Minister of State Anil Rajbhar said, "Ayodhya will generate close to five lakh direct and indirect jobs related to the hospitality sector in the next five years... Besides jobs, there is also a huge possibility of youngsters to become entrepreneurs and set up small firms to cater to the demands of visitors or industries linked to them."

The minister said his department is working closely with the local administration of Ayodhya to facilitate employment to the youngsters.