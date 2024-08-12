After 5 years in jail, Dehradun man falsely accused of rape by minor daughter gets acquitted

A 42-year-old man was recently acquitted by the additional district judge of a special POCSO court in Dehradun after it was found that he was falsely incriminated by his 15-year-old daughter in a rape case.

The man was released after having spent 5 years in prison. As per a report in Times of India, the minor plotted against her father because he allegedly objected to her actions of bunking school to spend time with a boy, reported to be her boyfriend.

While hearing the matter, the court is said to have heard witnesses, and on observing the evidence presented, it was found that the minor's beau had instigated her to build the false rape case, for which her father ended up spending 5 years in jail.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had filed a complaint on behalf of the minor on December 25, 2019. In the plaint, the CWC members are said to have submitted that "the girl had told them about sexual abuse by her father and her younger sister also supported her claim”.