Badrinath bypoll: 17 polling parties leave for remote polling stations

Gopeshwar: Seventeen polling parties left on Monday for remotely located polling stations of the Badrinath assembly constituency where a by-poll is scheduled to be held on July 10.

General Observer Anita Ramachandran, District Election Officer Himanshu Khurana, Additional District Election Officer Abhinav Shah, Deputy District Election Officer Vivek Prakash, Assistant Returning Officer RK Pandey and other nodal officers were present as the 17 polling parties equipped with VVPATs and EVMs and other polling material left for their respective destinations, officials said.

They added 193 more polling parties will be despatched to their destinations on Tuesday.