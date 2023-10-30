BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari dies

Dehradun: BSP MLA from Uttarakhand's Manglaur seat Sarwat Karim Ansari died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 66.

Suffering from a heart ailment, Ansari was on ventilator support at the hospital for the past few days.

He had won from the Muslim-dominated Manglaur seat in Haridwar district twice in 2012 and 2022.